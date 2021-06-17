MSME ministry extends validity of Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum to December 31

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has extended the validity of Entrepreneurs Memorandum (EM) Part-II and Udyog Aadhaar Memorandums (UAMs) from March 31 to December 31, 2021.

The aim is facilitate the holders of EM Part-II and UAMs to avail benefits of the provisions under various existing schemes and incentives including Priority Sector Lending benefits of MSME.

“Considering the hardships faced by MSMEs during the prevailing Covid-19 situation and the representations received from the various MSME associations, financial institutions and Government departments dealing with the interest of MSME Sector, the said amendment has been carried out,” said the official statement.

It is expected that existing EM Part-II and UAM holders would be able to migrate to the new system of Udyam Registration, which was launched on July 1, 2020, and would avail the benefits of Government Schemes, thereby paving the way for strengthening MSMEs and leading to their faster recovery, boost to their economic activity and creation of jobs, it added.

Interested enterprises can register free of cost and without any documents. Only PAN and Aadhaar are required for registration on the Udyam portal. So far, this portal has facilitated registration and classification of 33,16,210 enterprises as on June 16, 2021.

Recently, the Minister for MSME Nitin Gadkari announced the simplification of process for registration of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He said that now only PAN and Aadhaar will be required for registration of MSMEs.