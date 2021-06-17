MSME ministry extends validity of Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum to December 31

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has extended the validity of Entrepreneurs Memorandum (EM) Part-II and Udyog Aadhaar Memorandums (UAMs) from March 31 to December 31, 2021.
The aim is facilitate the holders of EM Part-II and UAMs to avail benefits of the provisions under various existing schemes and incentives including Priority Sector Lending benefits of MSME.
“Considering the hardships faced by MSMEs during the prevailing Covid-19 situation and the representations received from the various MSME associations, financial institutions and Government departments dealing with the interest of MSME Sector, the said amendment has been carried out,” said the official statement.
It is expected that existing EM Part-II and UAM holders would be able to migrate to the new system of Udyam Registration, which was launched on July 1, 2020, and would avail the benefits of Government Schemes, thereby paving the way for strengthening MSMEs and leading to their faster recovery, boost to their economic activity and creation of jobs, it added.
Interested enterprises can register free of cost and without any documents. Only PAN and Aadhaar are required for registration on the Udyam portal. So far, this portal has facilitated registration and classification of 33,16,210 enterprises as on June 16, 2021.
Recently, the Minister for MSME Nitin Gadkari announced the simplification of process for registration of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He said that now only PAN and Aadhaar will be required for registration of MSMEs.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...