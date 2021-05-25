MSN Laboratories initiates phase-III trial of Molnupiravir

MSN Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (MSN) is initiating phase III clinical trial of Molnupiravir capsules for the treatment of Covid-19 in India.

MSN received clinical trial approval from the Drug Controller General of India to perform Molnupiravir Capsules’ efficacy and safety study on mild-to-moderate Covid-19 patients last week.

Hyderabad-based MSN will start its clinical trials in more than 40 sites across the country.

Clinical trials will be performed on more than 2,400 subjects suffering from mild-to-moderate Covid-19.

Molnupiravir is an experimental drug having antiviral properties and is currently under clinical stage study for Covid-19 treatment.

Also read: MSN Laboratories launches posaconazole in domestic market

MSN R&D team has developed both the API and formulation, is expecting to launch after successful conclusion of clinical study followed by regulatory approval, according to a release.

As part of the Covid treatment range, MSN has already launched Favilow (Favipiravir) in the strengths of 200mg, 400mg & 800mg, Oselow (Oseltamivir) as 75 mg capsules and licensed Baridoz (Baricitinib) with Eli Lilly,