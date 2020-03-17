Mumbai Municipal Corp imposes orders including restriction of vehicular movement

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
The government of Maharashtra has imposed strict orders in order to contain the rapidly growing coronavirus in the state.
Praveen Pardeshi, Municipal commissioner of the municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has framed the fresh regulations under Section 2,3 and 4 of the epidemic act 1897.
The commissioner has restricted vehicular movement in the areas of isolation centres, quarantine centres declared by MCGM like Kasturba Hospital, Kem Hospital and Seven Hills Hospital. He has further ordered the closure of schools, offices, cinema halls, swimming pools, and gymnasiums. Pardeshi has also banned mass congregations and functions in Mumbai.
The commissioner has declared 50 per cent staff capacity for all non-essential services. While essential service shall exclude: Providing drinking water services; sewage services; banking services; telephone and internet services; rail and transportation services; food; vegetable; and groceries; and Hospitals medical centres and medical stores.
According to the official statement, advisory issued to people not congregate at sea beaches and public places. Private sector and public sector companies have to encourage their staff to work from home.
The order stated: “Assistant commissioners of the wards and zonal deputy municipal commissioners of MCGM are hereby authorized to take all necessary actions for implementation of the above measures.”
The municipal commissioner also noted that failure to obey these orders will be penalized under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.
Maharashtra has seen a surge in the number of cases of coronavirus in the state with 36 positive cases reported so far, while the nationwide count stands at 130, including three deaths.
