Diagnostics solutions provider Mylab is partnering with Ekincare to promote the nasal influenza vaccine NASOVAC-S4, developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII), among corporates.

Ekincare is a corporate health benefits platform and its collaboration with Mylab will enable businesses to incorporate NASOVAC-S4 into their employee wellness programs, a note from Mylab said.

Painless alternative

NASOVAC-S4 is administered through the nasal route, offering a non-invasive and painless alternative to traditional injections, the note said. It includes two influenza Type A virus strains (A/H1N1 and A/H3N2) and two influenza Type B virus strains (Victoria and Yamagata lineage), it added. Details on the number of vaccines that will be administered through this programme, were not shared. A Mylab spokesperson said, “We have sufficient capacity to distribute a million doses every month.”

Rising Sun Holdings, an investment company owned by SII’s Adar Poonawalla holds about 42.5 per cent in Mylab, and Zydus Lifesciences holds 6.5 per cent.

Mylab and Ekincare aim to foster a culture of proactive health management within corporate organisations and contribute to reducing the impact of influenza on the workplace, the note said. Ekincare has a network of over 10,000 cashless healthcare service providers, making it one of India’s leading integrated OPD (out-patient department) benefits platforms, the note said.