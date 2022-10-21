BENGALURU Mysuru district in Karnataka will get ₹1,400 crore investment under the Karnataka government’s Beyond Bengaluru initiative, said the state IT minister CN Ashwath Narayan.

The investment is said to create employment for 12,000 people. The announcement was made as the government of Karnataka unveiled the blueprint for the Mysuru cluster on Friday. The cluster consists of Mysuru, Mandya, Ramnagara, and Chamarajanagara.

C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT & BT, Science & Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, said, “Mysuru cluster has garnered investor interest of ₹1,400 crore to develop Electronics Manufacturing Clusters. This is also expected to generate more than 12,000 jobs. The government will aim to work towards fulfilling the demands of the industry and developing the Mysuru ecosystem.”

The announcements were made at The Big Tech Show, a two-day event conducted by Karnataka Digital Empowerment Mission (KDEM).

Additionally, Mysuru will be declared the Semicon Valley of India, while ensuring a conducive environment for semiconductor manufacturing. The city will also get its own International Airport, the state government said. A Centre of Excellence on robotics and metaverse will also be established.

On the education front, the state government said plans for merging a Centre of Excellence of IISc with cyber verse and setting up Karnataka Skills University, IIT and AIIMS Mysuru are on the anvil. The state has an available talent pool of 88,000 and over ten renowned academic institutions.