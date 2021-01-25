National

National Voters Day occasion to appreciate EC’s remarkable contribution: PM

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 25, 2021 Published on January 25, 2021

The National Voters Day is observed on January 25 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the National Voters Day was an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the Election Commission to strengthen the country’s democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections.

The National Voters Day is observed on January 25 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission.

“National Voters Day is an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections,” Modi tweeted. “This is also a day to spread awareness on the need of ensuring voter registration, particularly among the youth.”

