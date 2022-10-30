The Navy commanders will get into a huddle for four days from Monday to form strategies to counter China’s growing dominance in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and protect India’s maritime security and economic interests.

With Indian Navy being 'first responder' in the region, the Naval Commanders' Conference 2022 will allow discussion on important maritime matters at the military-strategic level through an institutionalised forum. The Navy stated that the conference assumes significance due to the "dynamic and fast-paced developments in security imperatives" that are taking place in the IOR as well as in other parts of the world. It is set to counter all maritime security challenges emerging due to uncertain geo-strategic situations in the region and beyond.

Combat-ready, credible and cohesive

"Amongst many issues being discussed, the Chief of the Naval Staff, along with other Naval Commanders, will review major operational, materiel, logistics, human resource development, training and administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last few months and further deliberate upon future plans for important activities and initiatives," the Navy stated in an official statement.

The Navy is at the forefront of India's initiatives in the IOR not just to consolidate its security, diplomatic and economic interests but also for humanitarian and other assistance.

The Navy said it has focused on being a combat-ready, credible and cohesive force with a future-ready outlook and continues to assiduously execute its mandate. The force has witnessed significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in consonance with India’s rising maritime interests. Indian Navy’s standing as the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ has also grown concomitantly in recent times, it stated.

Tri-Service synergy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address and interact with the Naval Commanders on matters pertaining to national security during the conference. The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force would also interact with the Naval Commanders to address the convergence of the three Services vis-à-vis the common operational environment, and avenues of augmenting Tri-Service synergy and readiness towards the defence of the nation and India’s national interests, said the Navy.

The Navy stands to gain from its latest induction of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant which will offer strategic and diplomatic depth after it gets into operational mode the next year. The first edition of the Naval Commanders' Conference was held in April, this year.

