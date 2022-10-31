As the second edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference began on Monday, the Navy top brass has decided to deliberate on drawing a detailed roadmap to enhance indigenisation for achieving atmanirbharta by 2047, when India will celebrate a century of Independence.

Over four days, the Naval Commanders will seek to integrate the latest developments to form strategies for countering China’s growing presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). At a conference in September, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar cautioned that China remains a formidable challenge in the maritime domain too by leveraging anti-piracy operations to mask its beyond normal presence in the IOR. “At any point, we have anything between five to eight Chinese Navy units, be it warships or research vessels, and a host of Chinese fishing vessels operating in the IOR. We keep an eye on them and see how they are undertaking their activities in the IOR,” Admiral Hari Kumar said.

The Navy said the conference will focus on addressing contemporary security paradigms while seeking ways to further enhance the combat capability of the Navy and make operations more effective and synergistic with the other two services—the Army and Indian Air Force (IAF).

Detailed roadmap

“A detailed roadmap to enhance indigenisation through ‘Make in India’ with the aim of achieving ‘AatmaNirbharta’ by 2047 will be undertaken by the Commanders. The conference will also dwell upon the dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region in the backdrop of recent international developments,” the Navy stated in a statement.

All operational and area commanders of the Navy are participating in the conference to review major operational, material, logistics, human resource development, training, and administrative activities of the Navy and chart a future roadmap.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address and interact with the Naval Commanders on matters pertaining to national security. The Chief of the Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, and Chief of the Indian Army, General Manoj Pande, and Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, will also be interacting with the Naval Commanders to deliberate on areas of convergence amongst the three services, taking into consideration the common operational environment and avenues of further augmenting service synergy and posture, the Navy stressed.

