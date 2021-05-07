NBFCs in Kerala to work till 1 pm during lockdown

The Association of Non-Banking Finance Companies has said they have been given approval to open for the public from 10 am to 1 pm during lockdown days.

Thomas George Muthoot, President, Association of Kerala Non-banking Finance Companies (KNBFC), said the operations will be strictly under Covid protocols for the health and safety of their customers and staff members.

He requested the public to make use of the digital services offered by the leading NBFCs in the state. Back-end offices of the NBFCs will support the branch and digital operations, while apps can be used for loan repayment, EMIs and loan top-ups.

Various services can also be availed of through call centres and via SMS. He also assured the association's whole-hearted support for the measures taken by the Central and state governments to check the spread of the pandemic.