NCC naval cadets may be inducted into merchant navy

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The government is weighing a plan for inducting NCC naval cadets as ratings in the merchant navy.
The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), the country’s maritime administration, has formed a eight-member panel led by Kumar Sanjay Bariar, Additional Director General of Shipping, to identify the gaps in the subjects taught by NCC and private training institutions for ratings and suggest measures to explore induction of NCC naval cadets into merchant navy as ratings, according to an office order issued by the DG Shipping on July 1.
The move follows a meeting held on June 19 between Defence Secretary, DG Shipping, vice-chancellor of the Indian Maritime University and DG NCC to suggest steps for a scheme in this regard.
While the plan is aimed at increasing job opportunities, it could pose challenges as general-purpose ratings (GP Ratings) passing out of maritime training institutes are themselves finding it tough to get jobs on-board ships due to intense competition.
Under the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), the UGC has issued guidelines to all universities for introduction of NCC as General Elective Credit Course (GECC). Students can select their subjects and not be restricted to only what their institutions can offer.
“This will make learning more skill/vocational-oriented, eventually facilitating career prospects. Thus, with a bridging course for joining merchant navy, many of these students can be eligible to work as ratings on board vessels,” said a shipping industry source.
“It will increase competition but manning and recruiting firms may be able to get a slightly better disciplined cadets,” he said.
An official looking after crewing in a private shipping company said: “It is a good idea to take NCC naval cadets in the merchant navy. It supports the saying ‘catch the people with the right attitude/philosophy young’.
“However, gaps must be identified. They must be sponsored by companies. Currently, fresh GP ratings are going through hell for a career breakthrough. We need to do more,” he said.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...