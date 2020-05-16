NDMA launches online dashboard for tracking migrants’ movements

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
To capture the information regarding movement of migrants and facilitate their smooth movement across States, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has developed an online dashboard -- National Migrant Information System (NMIS) -- on the existing NDMA-GIS portal.
The portal will maintain a central repository and help the sending as well as receiving State/district to ask for and give their acceptance in an online format seamlessly, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) statement said.
“This system will help in speedy communication between States without creating additional work at the level of the field officers. It has additional advantages like contact tracing, which may be useful in overall COVID response work,” it said.
This system will allow States to upload batch file of individual data on the portal. As many States have already collected migrant data, this can be integrated through Application Programming Interface (API).
The key data upload pertaining to the persons migrating has been standardised such as the name, age, mobile no, originating and destination district and date of travel, which States are already collecting.
States will also be able to visualise the number of people going out from a State and how many are reaching destination States. The mobile numbers of people can be used for contact tracing and movement monitoring during COVID- 19.
A unique ID is generated for each migrant, which can be used for all transactions. Central Ministries can also monitor the movement of migrants though this portal, the statement said.
The IDs of people moving by a particular train will be given to Railways by the origin State, when giving the requisition of trains. In this way, the data will be visible to destination States too and can be used for further monitoring.
“It may be noted that the system may not require any substantive additional work on part of the field officials. It will also not take away the governance power from the State Government, within the overall guidelines of MHA,” it added.
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
Discoms are preferring cheaper electricity available on the exchange to long-term purchase agreements with ...
Short-term oscillators indicate weakness; investors should exercise caution
Over three and five years, the fund has delivered 80 bps higher returns than the category average
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...