NDMA launches online dashboard for tracking migrants’ movements

To capture the information regarding movement of migrants and facilitate their smooth movement across States, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has developed an online dashboard -- National Migrant Information System (NMIS) -- on the existing NDMA-GIS portal.

The portal will maintain a central repository and help the sending as well as receiving State/district to ask for and give their acceptance in an online format seamlessly, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) statement said.

“This system will help in speedy communication between States without creating additional work at the level of the field officers. It has additional advantages like contact tracing, which may be useful in overall COVID response work,” it said.

This system will allow States to upload batch file of individual data on the portal. As many States have already collected migrant data, this can be integrated through Application Programming Interface (API).

The key data upload pertaining to the persons migrating has been standardised such as the name, age, mobile no, originating and destination district and date of travel, which States are already collecting.

States will also be able to visualise the number of people going out from a State and how many are reaching destination States. The mobile numbers of people can be used for contact tracing and movement monitoring during COVID- 19.

A unique ID is generated for each migrant, which can be used for all transactions. Central Ministries can also monitor the movement of migrants though this portal, the statement said.

The IDs of people moving by a particular train will be given to Railways by the origin State, when giving the requisition of trains. In this way, the data will be visible to destination States too and can be used for further monitoring.

“It may be noted that the system may not require any substantive additional work on part of the field officials. It will also not take away the governance power from the State Government, within the overall guidelines of MHA,” it added.