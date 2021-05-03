Neuberg Diagnostics launches clinical laboratory in the US

Chennai-based Neuberg Diagnostics on Monday announced the start of its clinical laboratory operations in North Carolina in the US.

The North Carolina laboratory, known as NCGM Inc (Neuberg Centre for Genomic Medicine), will focus on genomic and molecular testing based on new generation sequencing techniques.

In a press release, the Diagnostics group said, NCGM has introduced Covid-19 molecular testing to detect active SARS CoV-2 virus infections that is of immediate public health priority in North America, along with genome scale testing, such as Exome Sequencing, which is applicable across a variety of Rare Genetic Disease Testing (Inherited Diseases) from Newborn Screening to Oncology to Pediatric Care Setting.

Neuberg already runs a wide network of labs in India, South Africa, and the UAE. “NCGM, USA will act as the laboratory and hub, aiding our operations in North America. Through leveraging our collaborative efforts across our organization in India, South Africa, and UAE, and with our external partners, we aim to develop and provide the best-in-class affordable tests,” GSK Velu, Chairman & Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics, was quoted in the release.