Night curfew in Karnataka should not hinder industries: Kassia

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 09, 2021

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (Kassia) has urged the State government to take steps to ensure the industries are not adversely affected during The night curfew announced in Bengaluru and several other districts.

“The night curfew in Bengaluru and several other districts in the state to arrest the surge in corona cases will affect functioning of industries in night shift,” KB Arasappa, President Kassia, said in a press release. Movement of people and material for operation of industrial units should not be affected by the curfew, he added.

Published on April 09, 2021

Covid-19
Karnataka
