Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM, Tejashwi as his deputy

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar chief minister for the eighth time in a ceremony at Raj Bhawan.
RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav was administered the oath of office as deputy chief minister.
The no-frills ceremony comes a day after Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD to form a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government.
August 10, 2022
