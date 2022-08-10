hamburger

Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM, Tejashwi as his deputy

PTI | Patna, August 10 | Updated on: Aug 10, 2022
File photo of Nitish Kumar | Photo Credit: -

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister for the eighth time

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar chief minister for the eighth time in a ceremony at Raj Bhawan.

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav was administered the oath of office as deputy chief minister.

The no-frills ceremony comes a day after Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD to form a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government.

Published on August 10, 2022
Bihar
BJP
