India and China failed to make much headway in high-level military talks to resolve border issues in eastern Ladakh since the Galwan face-off in 2020, with discussions stuck at seeking complete disengagement in the remaining friction areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for maintaining “peace and tranquility” on the ground.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday that the 21st round of India-China corps commander level meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border on February 19, with the Indian side reiterating its stand of resolution of remaining friction points at Depsang and Demchok before normalcy is restored in the bilateral relations between the two sides.

“The discussions built on the previous rounds, seeking complete disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in Eastern Ladakh as an essential basis for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas,” the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA pointed out that the two countries shared their perspectives on this in the talks held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere.

The two sides have agreed to maintain communication on the way ahead through relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms while committing to maintain peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas in the interim, stated the MEA.

Monday’s meeting is happening five months after the 20th round of military talks that took place over two days from October 9. The MEA had earlier officially stated that the views exchanged between the two sides were frank, open and constructive. They were looking for an early and mutually acceptable resolution for the remaining border issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande, however, during annual press conference had described situation along with the LAC as “stable” but “sensitive’ and assured that the troops were maintaining high level of operational preparedness to deal any situation along the border. He also stated the aim of talks was to return to the “status quo ante” that existed in the middle of 2020, hinting at pre-Galwan face off stage.

General Pande’s official take on the border situation came after it emerged from an investiture ceremony of the Western Command that Chinese army had tried to overthrow Indian check posts which was repulsed by for forces from this side of the border. The Army had awarded personnel with medals for their act of bravery in eastern Ladakh.