No deviation from HRD Ministry’s fee hike ‘formula’: JNU Vice Chancellor

Sigma fp: A compact full-frame camera for the pros
The outlier shooter has all the right ingredients to become a favourite of professionals as well as aspiring ...
There has been no deviation from the “formula” arrived at by the HRD Ministry about the fee hike and students are not being charged any services or utility fees as decided, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.
“As far as the fee issue is concerned, there has been no deviation from the formula arrived at the HRD Ministry last month. As decided, students are not being charged any services or utility fees,” Kumar said.
“We have also written to UGC to release funds for covering the utility and service charges as decided,” he added.
Amid outrage by students over a proposed fee hike, the HRD Ministry had intervened last month and formed a three-member committee to resolve the stand-off between the university and its administration.
As per the formula decided, the utility and service charges were supposed to be borne by UGC and not students, who had to pay only the room rent. However, the students have been demanding a complete rollback of the fee hike.
The outlier shooter has all the right ingredients to become a favourite of professionals as well as aspiring ...
Concept One is the first attempt to use colour-shifting glass technology on a phone to change transparency
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Brara, who spent nearly four decades with Air India, mostly in the erstwhile Indian Airlines, meant many ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
Following positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices have rallied today. The Nifty and ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
Adequate life insurance, an inflation-adjusted education fund and careful retirement planning are among the ...
Slaying stereotypes for 10 years now, Katja Lindeberg’s ‘clown princess’ has been holding a mirror to society
A music park combines the history of the Taiwan with its love for percussion
Different parts of Delhi have reverberated with the sounds of protests against new citizenship laws in the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...