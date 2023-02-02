The Indian power sector will have no impact from the Adani Group fracas triggered by a report from New York-based short seller Hindenburg Research last week, Power Minister RK Singh said on Thursday.

“India is blessed in the sense that it has one of the most robust RE capacities in the world. Besides, I have at least 15–16 large companies that are of the level of global companies capable of investing anywhere. So, this will not impact us in any way. These are some of the biggest companies in the RE space,” Singh told media here.

Three publicly listed entities of the Adani Group—Adani Power (APL), Adani Transmission (ATL), and Adani Green Energy (AGEL)—have a significant presence in the domestic power sector.

APL has a generation capacity of 12,450 MW with thermal power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, as well as a 40 MW solar power project in Gujarat. ATL operates over 14,100 circuit km of lines and around 20,400 MVA of power transformation capacity.

Its RE arm, AGEL, has a project portfolio of 20,434 MW and develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. It has a presence across 12 states with a portfolio of 54 operational projects and 12 projects under construction.

Incidentally, Gautam Adani met with the Power Minister last week, but it was not related to the Hindenburg report, sources said.

The stocks of 10-Adani Group listed companies have taken a beating on the stock exchanges since the past week following the allegations made by Hindenburg Research. On the other hand, the Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.