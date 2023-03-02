New Delhi, March 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dubbed the BJP and its allies’ victories in Tripura and Nagaland as proof of the people rejecting the Opposition’s propaganda that the BJP is “anti-minority” and “anti-tribal”.

Citing the example of formerly Left-ruled Tripura where the BJP has won a majority for the second time, the PM said the BJP will soon form a government in Kerala as well.

The PM was speaking at the BJP headquarters where the ruling party organised a victory celebration after the assembly election results in the three northeastern States of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya were announced. The BJP won a clear majority with 32 seats in the 6-member Tripura assembly.

In Nagaland, the BJP with 12 seats and its ally Nagaland Democratic Progressive Party with 25 seats in the 60-member assembly are set to form the government. In Meghalaya, the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) has the largest number of 26 seats in the 59-member assembly. Sangma has already met the BJP’s North-East incharge and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and indicated his willingness to work with whoever “takes care of the interests of the State”.

The PM hailed the assembly election results and took a swipe at the Opposition, “ Wo kehte hain Modi Mar Ja, Log kahte hain Modi mat ja (They tell Modi to die but people are telling Modi to not go anywhere).” He said even in regions where the BJP did not have a presence, people are now supporting the BJP. He said in the North-East and the southern States like Kerala too, people will reject the Opposition propaganda that the BJP is a party of the Hindi belt.

“People in the North-East have demolished the Opposition propaganda that BJP is a Hindi belt party, Bania party. The Opposition said that the BJP does not get support in the tribal belts. But the BJP has proved all of them wrong. Dalit and tribals support the BJP wholeheartedly. But this was proved wrong in the tribal regions in Gujarat. And now, elections in Goa and the northeastern states have demolished this propaganda that the BJP is against the minorities. In Nagaland and Meghalaya our support is increasing,” he said.

“People are rejecting the farce that is being enacted by the Opposition of being allies in one State and political opponents in the other state. Even in Kerala, people will see through this farce of the Congress and the Left. Kerala will also have a BJP government just like in Goa and now Nagaland and Tripura,” said Modi.

