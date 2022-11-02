Noted Gandhian and women’s rights crusader Ela R Bhatt passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Bhatt, 89, has left behind a legacy of women empowerment and self-reliance at the grass-root level through her initiative of Self-Employed Women’s Association (popularly known as SEWA).

Citing her age and health concerns, Bhatt had recently resigned from the post of Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapeeth, founded by Mahatma Gandhi. Bhatt was also the chairperson of the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust, which manages the Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad.

Born on September 7, 1933 to an activist mother Vanalilaben and advocate father Sumantrai Bhatt in Ahmedabad, Elaben grew up in a politically charged-up family environment, which sowed the seeds of social action even before she turned 14.

Elaben completed her graduation in English from Surat and later pursued law from Ahmedabad and bagged gold medal in Hindu Law. She was married to Ramesh Bhatt, an Economics professor at Gujarat Vidhyapeeth.

Founded by Bhatt, SEWA’s roots lie in the Women’s Wing (1954) of Ahmedabad’s Textile Labour Association, set up by Ansuyaben Sarabhai in 1920 under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi.

In the backdrop of trade union movement of early 1970s, Bhatt was vocal about providing adequate representation to women in business, economy, administration and governance.

She fought for the rights of socially and economically marginalised rural women workforce, not covered by any legislation or entitlement of social security then.

Through SEWA, Bhatt later catapulted the rights movement into a development movement for women empowerment by covering them with banking and microfinance under SEWA’s sister organisations.

In 2015, she was appointed the Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapeeth succeeding senior Gandhian Naranyan Desai, son of Mahatma Gandhi’s diarist Mahadev Desai.

London-based Elders Foundation, founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Nelson Mandela for peace and human rights, described this Padma Bhushan awardee, as “one of the world’s most remarkable pioneers and entrepreneurial forces in grassroots development.”

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences stating, “Saddened by the death of Elaben Bhatt. She will be remembered for a long time for her contribution in promoting women empowerment, social service and promoting education in youth. My condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti.”

ઇલાબેન ભટ્ટના અવસાનથી દુઃખ થયું. મહિલા સશક્તિકરણ, સમાજ સેવા અને યુવાનોમાં શિક્ષણને આગળ વધારવા માટેના પ્રયાસો માટે તેઓને દીર્ઘકાળ સુધી યાદ રાખવામાં આવશે. તેમના પરિવારજનો તથા પ્રશંસકો પ્રત્યે સંવેદના. ૐ શાંતિ…॥ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2022

