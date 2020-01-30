Notice to Delhi CM on breach of model code of conduct

The Election Commission has sought an explanation from the Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal as to why action should not be initiated against him for violating the Model Code of Conduct. Kejriwal has been given till 5 pm on Friday to respond to the notice.

The notice to the Delhi Chief Minister has been issued after the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi confirmed that Kejriwal had made announcements before a gathering of advocates during Makar Sankranti and Lohri celebrations on January 13 organised at the Tis Hajari Court that “if land could be provided in the premises (of the court complex) Mohalla Clinic could be established.”

The Commission’s Notice to the Chief Minister points out that the code of conduct for political parties and candidates came into force on January 6. Sections of the code provide guidance that from the time elections are announced by the Commission, Ministers and others authorities shall not make any promises of construction of roads and provision of drinking water facilities. The Notice states that the Commission is of the view that by making the promise Kerjiwal has violated the MCC.