Now, get your WFH furniture on rent

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
Is work-from-home (WFH) breaking your back? S Cube Ergonomics is offering an ‘eRental’ initiative where individuals, start-ups and large companies (having most of their employees working from home) can rent at highly affordable prices renowned Humanscale range of WFH ergonomic products.
S Cube Ergonomics is the authorised India distribution partner of Humanscale, New York-headquartered designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products which it claims can improve the health and comfort of work life.
One just has to go to the ‘eRental’ section of the S Cube website, choose the preferred product, get KYC approval, choose from various instalment options and the product would be promptly delivered at one’s home and installed by S Cube’s team of experts on payment of security deposit.
At the end of the rental period, S Cube will pick up the product from the user’s home, and process the security deposit refund within seven working days. The user also has the option to extend or buy the product, says Sathish Nandagopal, Founder & Director, S Cube Ergonomics.
Ever since WFH has become the new normal, it has been seen that people have been either working from sofa/bed or buying spurious WFH office furniture leading to serious health issues especially severe back pain and stiffness in the neck, primarily due to bad posture.
Buying a complete workstation of international standard offering ergonomic support and comfort could be an expensive proposition for an already financially stressed workforce, especially if the WFH mode is not going to be a permanent fixture.
“So why buy when you can rent and still get the best from the global leader in ergonomic solutions?” queries Sathish Nandagopal. The ‘eRental’ offers an affordable and flexible rental option (three to 24 months) to build the perfect workspace, he says.
“Renting from S Cube gives one the freedom to invest smartly and make a move towards the pay-per-use model. The user also has wider flexibility to create a home office just the way one wants by using work tools from Humanscale,” he added.
Included in this range are two best-selling chairs Freedom Headrest and Liberty; a Float Table that seamlessly adjusts from sitting to standing postures; Keyboard Tray, a negative-tilt keyboard system; a Laptop Holder that it raises screen height suitably; and M2.1 single and dual monitor arms.
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Under the National Pension System, you can either actively choose the equity-debt allocation of your portfolio ...
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 stayed flat, but the bias is turning negative, so tread with caution
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
Changes in rental housing, office commute can have adverse tax implications
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...