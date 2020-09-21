Now, get your WFH furniture on rent

Is work-from-home (WFH) breaking your back? S Cube Ergonomics is offering an ‘eRental’ initiative where individuals, start-ups and large companies (having most of their employees working from home) can rent at highly affordable prices renowned Humanscale range of WFH ergonomic products.

S Cube Ergonomics is the authorised India distribution partner of Humanscale, New York-headquartered designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products which it claims can improve the health and comfort of work life.

Go online, choose your pick

One just has to go to the ‘eRental’ section of the S Cube website, choose the preferred product, get KYC approval, choose from various instalment options and the product would be promptly delivered at one’s home and installed by S Cube’s team of experts on payment of security deposit.

At the end of the rental period, S Cube will pick up the product from the user’s home, and process the security deposit refund within seven working days. The user also has the option to extend or buy the product, says Sathish Nandagopal, Founder & Director, S Cube Ergonomics.

Ever since WFH has become the new normal, it has been seen that people have been either working from sofa/bed or buying spurious WFH office furniture leading to serious health issues especially severe back pain and stiffness in the neck, primarily due to bad posture.

Cost-effective rental scheme

Buying a complete workstation of international standard offering ergonomic support and comfort could be an expensive proposition for an already financially stressed workforce, especially if the WFH mode is not going to be a permanent fixture.

“So why buy when you can rent and still get the best from the global leader in ergonomic solutions?” queries Sathish Nandagopal. The ‘eRental’ offers an affordable and flexible rental option (three to 24 months) to build the perfect workspace, he says.

Pay-per-use model

“Renting from S Cube gives one the freedom to invest smartly and make a move towards the pay-per-use model. The user also has wider flexibility to create a home office just the way one wants by using work tools from Humanscale,” he added.

Included in this range are two best-selling chairs Freedom Headrest and Liberty; a Float Table that seamlessly adjusts from sitting to standing postures; Keyboard Tray, a negative-tilt keyboard system; a Laptop Holder that it raises screen height suitably; and M2.1 single and dual monitor arms.