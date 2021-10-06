Now, RJio users face network outage

Scripting a survival
Thousands of subscribers of Reliance Jio experienced a network outage on Wednesday, disrupting services in some parts of the country.
While the company itself did not comment on the outage, consumers took to social-media platforms to share their experiences.
The hashtag "#Jiodown" was trending on Twitter in India throughout the day as users said they were unable to connect to the network, make calls or send text messages.
Downdetector, a service that tracks service outages, received nearly 4,000 user reports of issues with Jio at 11:12 am. 40 per cent of users reported receiving no signal, while 24 per cent reported a total blackout of the service.
A majority of users reporting issues on social media were located in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
In response to users from these locations, who requested assistance with the issue, the official support account for Jio (@JioCare) replied: “We regret the inconvenience caused. Please be informed that we are currently experiencing connectivity issues in your location. Be assured that our team is working on the same and services will be restored as soon as possible.” Jio did not respond to queries by BusinessLine.
Sources close to the company told BusinessLine: “This was not a nationwide network outage, rather it emerged in the Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh circle. People who had registered their number in that region faced an outage in other parts of the country.
“This made it look like a nationwide outage,” said the source, adding that the outage began at 9:30 in the morning and, as of 9:30 at night, around 90 per cent of customers had their networks restored.
“As a goodwill gesture, Jio Customer Care is also sending a message to its customers providing two days of complimentary unlimited data.
