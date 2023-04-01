Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved five industrial projects worth ₹35,760 crore which would generate employment for 38,100 people, an official said.

The five projects got the nod at the meeting of High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) headed by Patnaik.

The state government is working towards converting the investment intents received during Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 into ground reality.

The approved projects are spread across diverse sectors like IT & ESDM/green energy equipment, steel, chemicals and textile. The proposed projects will be set up across Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, and Keonjhar districts, the official said.

The committee has given a go-ahead to two projects in the steel sector, one each in green energy and equipment, chemicals, and technical textile sectors.

Project details

The HLCA approved the proposal of WAREE Energies Limited, entailing an investment of ₹25,000 crore. It proposes to set up an integrated solar equipment manufacturing complex by setting of 50,000 mt polysilicon, 10,000 MW each of ingot, wafer, solar cells, and solar module at Neulopoi, in Dhenkanal district.

The proposed project is expected to employ 14,000 people. Such manufacturing facility is the largest in eastern India which will develop ecosystem for further investment in this sector, an official said.

The committee also approved the Super Smelters’ proposal to set up an ₹5,436.10 crore integrated steel plant of 1.8 MTPA capacity in Keonjhar district providing employment opportunities to about 19,000 people.

This apart, the HLCA also approved another steel sector project by Kashvi Power and Steel Private Limited for setting up an integrated steel plant in Keonjhar district with an investment of ₹1,600 crore. This 0.55 MTPA capacity plant will provide employment to more than 3,500 people in Odisha.

In the technical textile sector, the panel gave nod to MCPI Private Limited to manufacture HMLS polyester-based tyre cord fabrics, HTLE yarns, High IV and CP chips with an investment of ₹2,223.25 crore, providing employment opportunities to over 1,150 people at Bhadrak Technical Textile Park.

In the Chemicals sector, the authorities approved a project that is expected to provide employment to more than 500 people of Odisha. The proposal of Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Ltd includes the setting up of a bottle-grade PET resin with a capacity of 60,000 mt per annum in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of ₹1,500 crore and is expected to provide employment opportunities to over 500 people.

This manufacturing facility will supply raw material to many PET pre-form manufacturers in the region.