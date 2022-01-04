Omicron scare: Delhi govt imposes weekend curfew

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
In view of rising Covid cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday imposed curfew on Saturdays and Sundays, Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, said in a press conference. This is in addition to the night curfew which is already in place in the capital.
Covid cases in the capital soared to 4,099 on Monday with the positivity rate also increasing to 6.46 per cent. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal met on Tuesday to discuss Covid situation in Delhi.
“All government employees except those engaged in essential services will be working from home. The private sector employees would be working at 50 per cent capacity in offices,” the Minister added.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government also decided to resume buses and metro trains at full capacity to prevent overcrowding at bus stops and metro stations. However, Sisodia said that everyone will have to wear masks.
“I appeal to people to not step out during weekends unless there is some urgency,” Sisodia said.
“Home isolation is the only solution for those cases which are asymptomatic or mild. Hospitalisation should be done only when the oxygen level dips or there is some severity of symptoms,” he added.
“In hospital, there are 350 cases, out of which 124 are on oxygen and seven are on ventilators. According to experts, Omicron infected people have mild symptoms and are recovering fast,” Sisodia said.
