Omicron: Six new cases take Gujarat's tally to 49

Scaling the population peak in India
Scaling the population peak in India
Gujarat reported six more Omicron cases on Saturday taking the State's total Omicron cases to 49 of which 10 have been discharged.
Also, the State witnessed a sharp jump in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. In the past 24 hours, the State reported 179 new cases and two deaths while 34 were discharged, the State health bulletin said. Ahmedabad city reported the maximum 61 new cases on Saturday, followed by Surat corporation at 20 and Anand district at 18.
Total active cases in the State has gone up to 837 as on Saturday.
As per the state bulletin, out of the total six new Omicron cases, three were reported from Kheda district, two from Ahmedabad city and one from Rajkot city. Barring two, all others have an international travel history. At 19, Vadodara city has the most number of Omicron cases in the State, followed by Ahmedabad city at 11.
As of now Omicron cases are reported from nine districts including six big cities of Gujarat.
State's total cases reached 8,29,182, of which 8,18,231 are discharged, 837 are active and 10,113 have lost lives as on Saturday.
Amidst the rising cases, the State administration has increased the night curfew hours from 11 pm to 5 am.
