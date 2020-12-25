Only Punjab farmers oppose farm laws: Javadekar

Only farmers in Punjab are opposing the Centre’s three new agricultural laws. The Prime Minister has spoken to the farmers. and this government is devoted to their welfare, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

The reforms were made as per the farmers’ demands, and after discussion for nearly 20 years. The first discussion started during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s regime; continued during the UPA rule and fulfilled during the Modi’s government. "The opposition is bankrupt on these issues," he told newspersons.

The real demand for farmers in the last 40 years was remunerative prices. There was an issue of deciding remunerative prices for which noted agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan answered - it should be cost plus 50 per cent. However, the DMK-Congress alliance in the UPA did not accept his recommendations for eight long years, but the Modi government accepted it. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) has risen phenomenally, he said.

In the last 4-5 years, farmers' income has doubled where the MSP has been provided. The Centre has made it clear that MSP and the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee will stay. Simultaneously, the farmers must have a right they were demanding for the last 40 years - freedom to sell anybody who gives more price. It should be the right of the farmer. This is what the Modi government is providing, he said.

Kisan Saman Yojna

Under the Kisan Saman Yojna, today within two hours with technology, nine crore farmers have received ₹2,000 in their bank accounts. For the next ten years, the government is planning to give ₹77 lakh crore. Under the Fasal Bima Yojna, nearly six crore farmers have received compensation, he said.

In Irrigation, mainly drip irrigation, a lot of changes are happening. Similarly, every farmer knows the peculiarity of his farm and applies fertilisers and pesticides accordingly. Organic farming is rising; dairy is rising; fisheries if rising; poultry is rising, and honey collection from the bees is rising. “Farmers are getting more income now and are very sure by 2022, will have double the income,” he said.

Optimistic on Assembly polls

On politics, Javadekar was hopeful that the NDA would have a ‘stellar’ performance in Assembly elections next year in Tamil Nadu. This is in the backdrop of good show by the BJP in recently held elections across the country.

In the last four months, the BJP’s electoral performance has been rising in Bihar, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Bodoland, Gujarat, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. While the BJP Is raising everywhere, the Congress is losing, he said.

“We are voted by rural, urban; poor, traders, middle class and professionals. Due to all these nine results and analysis, I am very confident that in Tamil Nadu elections also, the NDA will have a stellar performance. Many parties have family in politics, while our party is a family,” he added.