Oppo signs MoU with Kerala Govt to boost startup ecosystem

Oppo India has announced its partnership with Kerala Government through the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to strengthen the startup ecosystem in the State.

With this association, Oppo will collaborate with KSUM to extend support to the techstart-ups and stimulate incubation activity in Kerala. The partnership is aimed at invigorating the start-ups and creating a healthy ecosystem for students, entrepreneurs and the start-up cohort in the State.

As part of the MoU, Oppo will systematically develop and support start-ups and entrepreneurs working in areas specific to camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance, payments, Artificial Intelligence, and gaming. The start-ups will be selected on basis of the solutions they provide towards key problems faced by Indian mobile users, with the intention of using their idea, application, technology or service to help enhance consumer experience for Oppo users.

“We are pleased to partner with Oppo for this initiative to help build a conducive and supportive ecosystem for local start-ups. This collaboration with Oppo will help to provide important guidance and mentorship, which will enable them to tackle industry challenges with their solutions, more effectively”, said Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister, Kerala.

Saji Gopinath, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission, said: “We are confident that this partnership with Oppo will help boost Kerala’s efforts to nurture innovations and startups in the technology space. It is a landmark agreement that will help budding entrepreneurs in transforming their innovative ideas into scalable businesses”.

“We are dedicated to foster this growth through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing in accord with Kerala Government through KSUM. With this partnership, Oppo along with KSUM aims to create a conducive ecosystem for startups by implementing a framework that enables entrepreneurs to scale their businesses, and by creating the necessary infrastructure required for promoting entrepreneurial activities”, said Tasleem Arif, Vice President, and R&D Head, Oppo India.

Oppo’s R&D centre in Hyderabad, its largest outside China, has been playing a crucial role in the company’s innovation efforts. In line with the Start-up India programme and thrust on Digital India, Oppo aims to play an active role in mobilising the untapped potential of Indian entrepreneurs.