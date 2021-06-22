Oppose new draft Indian Ports Bill 2021, Stalin urges CMs of nine States

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, on Tuesday urged chief ministers of coastal States to express their objections to the new draft Indian Ports Bill 2021, and take joint action to prevent any move to dilute the powers already vested with the States.
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has framed a new “Draft Indian Ports Bill 2021” to modify the current management model of minor ports and a meeting of the Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) has been called with the State ministers on June 24 to discuss this Bill. As per the existing Indian Ports Act, 1908, the powers to plan, develop, regulate and control the minor ports vest with the State governments. However, the new draft Indian Ports Bill 2021 proposes to change this and transfer many of these powers to MSDC, which has so far been only an advisory body. Further to this, many powers currently exercised by State governments would be taken over by the Union Government.
Centre scraps plan to extend its reach over non-major ports after backlash from States
The present system has led to good development of minor ports, under the States, he said. This move of the Central Government to bring a new Bill will have long-term adverse implications for the management of minor ports, since the State governments will not have any major role any more if the Bill is passed.
AP govt fires a shot across Centre’s bow over draft Ports Bill
“We have already taken up the issue with the Union Ministry for Ports and Shipping, strongly opposing such steps to reduce the autonomous role of States in the regulation and management of Minor Ports,” he said.
“I also request that all our State Governments must communicate these comments on similar lines, opposing the above Bill during the MSDC meeting on June 25,” he wrote to chief ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Puducherry.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...