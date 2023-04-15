Opposition on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean on serious allegations by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satpal Malik that Pulwama terror attack took place in February 2019 due to intelligence failure.

Reacting sharply to Satpal Malik’s interview with a news portal, the Congress stated that the country was shocked to learn that the Prime Minister did not take action for failures and suppressed the matter only to save his image.

“If our jawans had got the aircraft, the terrorist plot could be foiled. You had to take action for this mistake but you not only suppressed this information but also started saving your image,” the party posted on Twitter.

Malik attacked PM on a variety of issues in an interview. He said that Modi was not serious about corruption and was ignorant about Kashmir. He also levelled serious charge that Pulwama attack took place due to incompetence of the Central government. He said then Home minister turned down the demand for aircraft by CRPF to transport jawans.

Malik claimed that he was punished for highlighting corruption. He said he had informed about the lapses after Pulwama attack to Prime Minister Modi but he did not seem to care.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi posted the interview on Twitter with a headline reading ‘Prime Minister does not hate corruption much’.

Congress leader Manish Tiwari too joined his leader to tag the interview on his Twitter handle. “If what the former Hon’ble Governor is saying is correct it is very very disturbing, to say the least. It will play out very badly in the international arena,” he said.

If what the Former Hon'ble Governor is saying is correct it is very very disturbing to say the least. It will play out very badly in the international arena. https://t.co/A9ORdWr1tc — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) April 14, 2023

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also attacked the PM while addressing a press conference over summons issued to him by the CBI in the liquor scam case. Kejriwal, whose deputy is already in jail in the case, said if a person who was chosen by the Modi government for such high constitutional post makes such a statement, it shows that corruption was not a priority for the BJP.

RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha took to Twitter to allege that the truth of Pulwama attack was coming out. The true face of fake nationalists is exposed. Now everyone knows why Pulwama attack took place before the elections,” he said.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader Sanjay Raut was quoted by The Hindu on Saturday from Nagpur. He said, “Satya Pal Malik has brought out the explosive satya (‘truth’) which is more explosive than the Pulwama explosion itself…but this is nothing new. People were aware at the time that some Indo-Pakistan incident would be manufactured for political gain. Was the terror attack staged with the aim of winning elections? Was there a plot to get 40 jawans killed for political gain? We [Opposition] had repeatedly tried to ask such questions at the time but were silenced by the ruling party and branded as ‘traitors’.”

Samajwadi Party leader Manoj Kaka took to Twitter to ask why aircraft was not given to CRPF. “Who is responsible for Pulwama attack?, he asked.

