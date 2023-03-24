West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been disqualified from Lok Sabha on being convicted in a defamation case, said the country is witnessing a new low in a constitutional democracy.

Opposition leaders are being disqualified for their speeches, she asserted

“In PM Modi's New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches," the fiery TMC Supremo said in a tweet. "Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy,” Banerjee, added.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 criminal defamation case. The Lok Sabha Secretariat notified that Gandhi's disqualification was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.

Rahul voice of nation, will come out stronger against ‘dictatorship’: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at the BJP following the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP on Friday, saying that the Congress leader is the voice of the nation and he will come out stronger against “dictatorship”.

“The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha is another example of dictatorship. BJP should not forget that they had adopted the same method against Indira Gandhi also and had to face the consequences,” Gehlot said in a tweet. “Rahul Gandhi is the voice of the country which will now be stronger against this dictatorship, “ he added.

The chief minister said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi raised the issue of price rise, unemployment, corruption and violence. Instead of paying attention to them, the BJP government is taking repressive steps against him.

Earlier, while talking to reporters at Banasthali Vidyapith in Tonk, Gehlot called the verdict against Rahul Gandhi “unfortunate”.

He said it is the duty of all to respect the judiciary but the manner in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were publicising the issue was “unfortunate”.

“This whole game which is being played intentionally is a threat to democracy,” he said, adding that the time to protect the Constitution has come.

Answering a question on the protest against the formation of new districts, Gehlot said the decision will enable the government to ensure good governance.

Rahul’s disqualification “death blow” to democracy, says Telangana Cong chief Revanth Reddy

The Telangana Congress president, Revanth Reddy on Friday claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and his demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue are giving sleepless nights to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet in Telugu, the Lok Sabha MP termed Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a “death blow” to democracy and freedom of expression.

The TPCC president claimed that Rahul Gandhi undertaking ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to safeguard democracy and fighting on the floor of Parliament for a JPC probe into the Adani issue are giving sleepless nights to Modi.

He asserted that the Congress would defeat the “conspiracy” through a legal battle.

Affirming that the country would stand with Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy told reporters here that he and other party men would hit the streets against such “wicked decisions”.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, attempt is being made to destroy country: Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and said under his leadership, an attempt is being made to destroy the country.

In a speech in the Delhi Assembly, he also accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of obstructing the work of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

“I want to tell BJP people that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, an attempt is being made to destroy the country. Those who want to destroy the country should be in BJP and those who want to save the country should leave BJP,” he said.

There was an uproar in the Assembly when Kejriwal spoke about the prime minister. Referring to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, Kejriwal targeted the central government and said “they are scared”.

Gandhi was disqualification from the Lok Sabha upon his conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case.

Kejriwal asked LG Saxena to work together with the government for the development of Delhi.

“I want to tell LG sahab, ‘You have come from Gujarat. You are our guest’. I don’t think he would be knowing even the names of Delhi roads. But we don’t want fights. We want to work together. What will future generations say? They were fighting. We have to take sewer connections to every household, buy new buses, improve traffic situation...let’s do it together.

“We will work with you. It is not India-Pakistan war. When CM and LG start working together, it will actually be a double engine government,” he said.