Opposition to step up stir on Pegasus spyware issue

The Opposition parties will meet again on Friday to discuss the floor strategy for next week as the Centre has made it clear that Pegasus spyware will not be taken up for discussion in Parliament. The BJP had claimed that the issue is a “creation of the Opposition and is not serious”.
The Opposition also has plans to hold a protest in Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the ongoing Kisan Parliament.
Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the government is muzzling Opposition’s voice, but they will not be cowed down and will continue to raise people’s issues. The meeting of Opposition parties will take place at Kharge’s room in Parliament on Friday. “If attempts are made to crush and muzzle our issues by targeting us, using threats, fear or pressurising us, the Congress and a united opposition are not going to budge and will keep fighting,” Kharge said. He also questioned the claim that a suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) member created ruckus even after adjournment of the House on Wednesday.
Also read: Pegasus snooping case: Truth has to come out, says SC
On Pegasus, he said new revelations should also be probed . “Revelations are being made one after the other. Why is the government running away? They are saying the opposition is not ready and therefore, a discussion is not happening,” he said. Has any notice been received from the government for a discussion or has anyone sought to reach out to the opposition over the Pegasus issue,” he asked.
