Over 1,200 people booked in Tamil Nadu for violating lockdown rules

Extremely difficult to predict Covid-19 impact, says Skoda-VW India chief
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
The Tamil Nadu police has booked over 1,200 people for violations relating to the Section 144 CrPC order in the state, in force to implement a lockdown ordered by the state government as part of its fight against the spread of coronavirus.
Police personnel continued to patrol roads and kept an eye on violators to persuade them to confine themselves to their homes, and continued to adopt novel ways to create public awareness as well as punish violators.
According to police, 1,252 people have been booked for violating Section 144 CrPcC order, while cases have been filed against 16 people for spreading rumours in the last two days.
The 144 CrPC order prohibits assembly of more than five persons.
Further, six others who violated quarantine protocols have also been booked, police said on Thursday, two days after the lockdown came into effect.
The Chennai Police said it has set up 156 checkposts in the city to effectively implement the order, with its personnel undertaking regular patrolling. Besides, drunken driving and helmet violation was also being strictly dealt with.
In Sivaganga, police made violators carry awareness banners for a while, even as they were made to stand apart form one another, in an obvious effort to implement social distancing to prevent any spread of the contagion.
At Gudiyatham in Vellore district, police administered a pledge to those who were wandering about in public defying prohibitory orders, to abide by the law.
Where people were allowed to buy essentials like groceries, vegetables and medicines, social distancing was strictly implemented, with customers allowed in batches to purchase items and medicines of their choice.
Most roads were virtually deserted.
In places like Chennai and Nagapattinam, government buses were operated only to ferry health professionals and essential government department employees to discharge their duties.
Police have already warned of action against those violating the prohibitory orders, in force from 6 PM on March 24, following an announcement by Chief Minister K Palaniswami.
Meanwhile, Palaniswami chaired a meeting of various departments and district collectors through video conferencing to discuss the measures being taken to tackle the spread of Covid-19.
The Chief Minister, his deputy O Panneerselvam and officials including Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and state police chief JK Tripathy were seen wearing masks, in the picture released by the state government.
The state has reported a total of 28 positive cases of coronavirus, including a 45 year-old man who has been discharged after treatment.
Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Coproration said there was a ban on home delivery of cooked food by well-known players like Zomato and Swiggy.
“Dry rations, vegetables and groceries from local super market and e-commerce are allowed to home deliver in Chennai City. Only the cooked food supply from Zomato/Swiggy etc. are NOT ALLOWED,” the civic body said on its official Twitter handle.
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
How CEOS, CFOs and CHROs manage the Covid-19 crisis will reflect on performance during recovery
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...