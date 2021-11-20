Over 18 years should get vaccinated immediately for Covid, exhorts TN official

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Saturday appealed to all eligible persons above 18 years of age to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The State has so far achieved a level of 75 per cent in respect of first dose and 38 per cent in second dose vaccinations. Still about 1 crore persons between the age group 18 and 44 years and about 50 lakh persons above the age of 45, and mostly above 60 years are yet to take first dose, he said in a statement.

Moreover, over 72 lakh persons are overdue for second dose and they should utilise the opportunity to get vaccinated.

The unvaccinated and incompletely vaccinated group continue to pose a risk not only to themselves but also to the community at large and should view it as their duty to ensure that the efforts to prevent any resurgence of Covid-19 is effective as vaccination and Covid appropriate behaviour such as mask, social distancing and follow up to SOPs for permitted activities are the cornerstone of our fight against Covid.

In addition to public health appeals, people also should come forward as a mission and ensure that their near and dear ones, office colleagues and relatives in this age group are convinced to take the first dose tomorrow, he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 765 new Coronavirus cases as against 772 on Friday. After 879 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 8,827.

There were 12 deaths registered and 1,00,998 samples tested.

Chennai reported 118 (120) new cases and Coimbatore saw 125 (119) new cases.