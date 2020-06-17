Over 20,000 citizens back in India under Vande Bharat fill Skill Card

As many as 20,083 citizens who returned to India till June 14 under the Vande Bharat Mission have filled the Skilled Workers Arrival Database for Employment Support (SWADES) Skill Card. The majority of them are graduates and have a work experience of 10 years or more.

Launched on June 3, the SWADES Skill Card aims to map the skills of the returning citizens, create a database of the talent pool based on skill-sets and experience, and link them to Indian and foreign companies looking to recruit.

It is an initiative of the Ministries of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Civil Aviation and External Affairs.

According to data accessed from the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the highest number of skilled migrants to have returned to India were from the UAE (5,738) while Qatar (2,756) was at the second spot and Saudi Arabia (2,737) at the third.

The data further indicated that the majority of the migrants to have returned are from Kerala (8,371), followed by Tamil Nadu (3,153), Maharashtra (1,330) and Uttar Pradesh (1,222).

Among the returning migrants, the largest number had work experience in the construction sector (2,991), followed by oil and gas (2,818) and tourism and hospitality (1,755).

“Once the entire data of the returning migrants is collected it will be added to the Skill Management Information System (SMIS) — a yet-to-be-launched platform that is being created to provide opportunities for the growth of the skilled workforce,” said a source in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Through SMIS, employers, agencies and job aggregators looking for skilled workforce in specific sectors will have the required details at their fingertips. In addition to this, those who have registered themselves on SMIS will also be used to provide training to the trainers. SMIS is likely to be launched around July 15, the source added.