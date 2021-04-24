Oxygen Express train with 30,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen arrives in UP

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
An Oxygen Express train carrying around 30,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen arrived here on Saturday morning as Uttar Pradesh is battling a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, an official said.
The special train carrying two truckloads of medical oxygen arrived in the state capital at 6.30 am from Bokaro, Jharkhand.
“Two trucks of medical oxygen arrived in Lucknow at around 6.30 am. One of the trucks was offloaded in Varanasi late on Saturday. Each truck is of 15,000 litres capacity,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI.
He said both the trucks may be used for Lucknow and a decision will be taken soon.
“The arrival of two trucks of medical oxygen will meet around half the demand of Lucknow for today. Lucknow will be in a better position. The second Oxygen Express departed at around 5.30 am from Lucknow for Bokaro with four tankers,” Awasthi said.
The railways on Wednesday had said it will run its second Oxygen Express to Uttar Pradesh after a request was received from the state government.
On Sunday, the Railways had announced it will run Oxygen Express over the next few days to transport oxygen across the country.
Under the initiative, empty tankers will be loaded with liquid medical oxygen from Visakhapatnam, Jamshedpur, Rourkela and Bokaro.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...