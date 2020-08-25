Pandemic has hurt State economy but govt has not stopped paying salaries: Karnataka Chief Minister CM

They brought the desert back to life
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the pandemic has hurt the State economy but the government has not stopped paying salaries to its employees.
“Karnataka is the only State where there was no disruption in payment of salary to government employees,” Yediyurappa told reporters at Belagavi.
He said he will soon convene an all-party meet to finalise the quantum of relief from the Centre after finalising the report based on the tour of the flood-affected districts in north Karnataka. Yediyurappa is expected to visit Delhi next week to seek the early release of Central assistance.
Earlier, addressing elected representatives and senior officials of Dharwad and Belagavi districts, Yediyurappa said the assistance of the National Disaster Relief Force has been enlisted for flood relief operations. He instructed the district authorities to immediately send the damage report and seek necessary grants to take up relief works.
He said about ₹412 crore has been granted for flood management and other emergency works in Belagavi district.
A sum of ₹174 crore is being made available to take up construction of houses in the district and the remaining grants can be utilised to take up road repairs. So far ₹488 crore has been released to provide relief for 44,156 beneficiaries who lost their homes.
The State had sought ₹4,000 crore Central special financial assistance. Participating in the video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, , the State Home minister Basavaraj Bommai and State revenue minister R Ashok requested the Centre for financial assistance to handle the relief and rehabilitation measures.
They also appealed to the Centre to release the second instalment of ₹395 crore towards the State Disaster Response Fund to take up relief measures.
The ministers apprised Prime Minister about the flood situation in the State.
