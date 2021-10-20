Data Protection Bill: Panel likely to finalise report on Oct 21

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The much-delayed Personal Data Protection Bill is set to be taken up for discussion in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament as the Parliamentary Joint Select Committee is in the final stages of preparing its report.
The reconstituted panel after its former chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi became a member in the Council of Ministers met on Wednesday for a two-day discussion on the Bill.
Sources in the panel said that the report could be submitted to Speaker Om Birla ahead of the winter session. It may suggest some amendments to the Bill, which will be finalised on Thursday. The panel has been discussing the Bill since December 2019. It was about to finalise its report when its chairperson Lekhi was inducted into the Council of Ministers. PP Chaudhary is the new chairman of the panel.
A member said the new panel has not made any substantial changes to the report discussed by them when Lekhi was the chairperson. “Some members are yet to submit their suggestions to the draft report circulated among the members. We will sit on Thursday to discuss those proposals.
The chairman will take a final view before preparing the draft report, and we will be able to submit it before the winter session,” said a senior member in the panel. An Opposition member in the panel said there may not be any dissent notes against the draft report.
He said the chairman has agreed to the suggestions, such as protecting the rights of the State in dealing with cases of breach of privacy, and have been accepted by the panel.
“On the role and functions of Data Protection Authority of India, some members had raised certain reservations regarding its ambit. There are suggestions that the Bill should have to provide for the creation of Data Protection Authority of States, too,” said the member.
The panel also discussed Chapter VIII of the Bill threadbare that discusses the power of the Centre to exempt any agency of government from the application of the Act. “We have not recommended not many changes to this chapter. We think that these exemptions are clearer than the intermediary rules issued by the IT Ministry,” said another member.
The Bill was necessitated after the Supreme Court declared privacy as a fundamental right under article 21 of the Constitution through a judgment delivered in 2017. Subsequently, in 2018, a five-Judge Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court asked the Centre to bring out “a robust data protection regime”.
The Centre constituted a Committee of Experts on Data Protection, headed by Justice BN Srikrishna, to examine the issues relating to data protection and the panel submitted its report in July 2018 with a draft Bill.
The Centre tabled the Personal Data Protection Bill in 2019 after the Cabinet cleared a fresh legislation based on Justice Srikrishna panel’s recommendations. The Bill went to the joint select committee, and the panel has been discussing it since then. It got several extensions for submitting the report.
Senior Congress leader and member in the joint select committee, Jairam Ramesh, said on Twitter that the panel had a marathon six-hour sitting on Wednesday. “It is meeting again tomorrow (Thursday) to discuss the few clauses remaining and will complete its deliberations. It has been a massive collective effort,” he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...