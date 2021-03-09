Parliament disrupted again over oil price hike

Both the Houses of Parliament adjourned without taking up any major agenda on Tuesday too, as the Opposition continued protests demanding a debate on the increasing prices of petroleum products. The chairpersons of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, however, denied the demand and maintained that the issue can be raised when the Houses discuss the Appropriation Bill.

The Rajya Sabha adjourned thrice on the day as Opposition raised slogans against the Centre. The question hour was held for about five minutes, but could not be continued due to the ruckus. Discussion on the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill also could not be taken due to commotion in the House.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh called Congress MP Vivek Tankha to speak on the Bill, soon after Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced it. He did not speak as Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge was on his legs demanding a discussion on oil prices.

Deputy leader of the Congress Anand Sharma said no other issues cannot be discussed when the Opposition is demanding a debate on a specific issue. “It is an unfortunate thing that repeatedly the norms are being violated. When the opposition is raising an issue, the government should not try to introduce a new business without first settling the question raised by the opposition,” he said and added that the Opposition has a right to take up the issue.

In Lok Sabha too, proceedings were disrupted over the issue. As disruptions continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.