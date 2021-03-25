Parliament gives nod for NBFID Bill

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die on Thursday after passing the the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said the functioning of the House, during the second lap of the budget session, was overall productive.
Earlier, replying to a debate on the Bill, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the new law will establish a statutory institution, the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development to support the development of long-term infrastructure financing in India and to carry on the business of financing infrastructure. She said it will invite more investment, both foreign and domestic, to the country.
Sitharaman said the new Bill is to enable the Centre, multilateral institutions, sovereign wealth funds and such other institutions to hold equity in the NBFID. She claimed that the new institution will provide financial assistance to infrastructure projects located in India, or partly in India and partly outside India.
She said the Bill provides for the NBFID to borrow or raise money by way of loans or otherwise, both in rupees and foreign currencies. It will also ensure adequate safeguards for decision making to address risk aversion.
Rajya Sabha also gave farewell to retiring MPs from Kerala Vayalar Ravi, KK Ragesh and Abdul Vahab.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...