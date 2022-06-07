Pepprefry launches new studio in Kochi

Pepperfry, the ecommerce furniture and home goods company, has announced the launch of its new Studio in Kochi at Edappally.

The offline expansion is aimed at penetrating niche markets and build an omni-channel business in home and living marketplace in India. Pepperfry’s studio footprint currently spans across 80+ cities with 160+ studios.

The new studio launched in partnership with Little Boy Enterprise, is situated at N.H Bypass in Edappally, spanning across a carpet area of 1,600 sq. ft. It offers customers a first-hand experience of a large catalogue of furniture and home products carefully selected from a differentiated portfolio of one lakh plus products available on Pepperfry website.

Amruta Gupta, Business Head - Franchising and Alliances, Pepperfry said, “We are delighted to launch our new studio in partnership with Little Boy Enterprise. Owning a Pepperfry franchise is an entrepreneurial success, and we aim to reach consumers beyond the larger catchment areas of metropolitan and tier 1 cities.

Little Boy Enterprise, Owner, Kamalraj Durai said, “We have been in partnership with Pepperfry since 2020, when we launched our first Studio in Vizag. This is our second franchisee studio with Pepperfry”.