In a span of a decade, the per capita health budget in Telangana increased from ₹925 to ₹3,532, according to a report on progress of healthcare services in the State.

According to the report released by the State Government, the number of beds doubled from 17,000 to 34,000 in the same period while the number of oxygen beds too surged from 1,400 to 34,000.

Medical education

Medical education got a boost as the number of medical colleges in the State increased from 20 in 2014 to 56 now. There were 21 new government medical colleges in the last one decade taking the number of total government medical colleges to 26.

This resulted in an increase of MBBS seats from 2,850 in 2014 to 8,515 in 2023, the report said. According to T Harish Rao, Minister for Health and Finance, the State was ranked 3rd in the country by NITI Aayog while the same was 11 earlier. The ink target was to reach the number one position, he added while releasing the report.

The government was working towards achieving the target of reaching 10,000 super-speciality beds in the State. A state of the art organ transplant centre is being set up in Gandhi Hospital in the State capital, Rao said.

