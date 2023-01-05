Drugmaker Pfizer India has introduced a 12-week paternity leave policy for its employees as part of its diversity and inclusion initiatives, to bolster employee-centric work environment.

The new leave policy was applicable from January 1, 2023, and could be availed by biological and adoptive fathers, the company said. The paternity leave policy offers birthing and non-birthing fathers the flexibility to avail leaves over a period of two years, it added. The minimum number that could be availed is two weeks and the maximum of six weeks. In case of complexities, the employee would be allowed additional leave, it said.

Earlier, the drugmaker Novartis had brought in similar progressive policies. Other international and local companies are also increasingly pursuing similar inclusive policies.

Shilpi Singh, Pfizer India’s Director People Experience, said, a progressive policy of this nature would harness the power of equity at the workplace and enable men and women to invest equal time in their roles as a parent.