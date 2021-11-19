PHDCCI says decision to form committee will help address farmers’ concerns

﻿

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on Friday said it appreciates PM Modi’s decision to withdraw the three farm laws.

In a statement, Pradeep Multani, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the decision highlights the commitment and dedication of the Government towards the welfare of countrymen in an “adequate democratic way.”

“The decision to form a committee to address the farm issues would go a long way to identify the actual pain points of the farmers and help the government to make adequate farm policy to enhance the income level of the farmers, particularly the marginal farmers which are 80 per cent of the total farmers and hold less than 2 hectare of land, “ Multani added.

The industry body said it looks forward to “a great policy environment”, for the benefit of each and every segment of the society with the aim to making India a $5 trillion economy in the coming times.