Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Kerala CM

CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to an unprecedented consecutive victory in the April 6 assembly polls, was on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Kerala for the second successive term.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to 76-year-old Vijayan in a low-key function at the Central Stadium here, held entirely in adherence to the Covidprotocol.

It is the second stint of the Marxist veteran in the top office.

Opposition Congress-UDF leaders kept away from the function given the Covid-19 spread.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the government to restrict the number of participants in the ceremony in view of the pandemic.