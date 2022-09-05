PM Modi announces PM-SHRI Yojana for upgrade of 14,500 schools

New Delhi, Sept 5

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Monday, announced development and upgrade of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. The upgrade was announced on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education, a statement by the Centre said.

The PM-SHRI initiative will further benefit lakh of students across India in the spirit of National Education Policy (NEP).

In a Twitter post, the Prime Minister said, “Today, on #TeachersDay I am glad to announce a new initiative - the development and upgrade of 14,500 schools across India under PM-SHRI Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP.”

According to the social media post by the PM, the NEP transformed education sector in recent years.