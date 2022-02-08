PM Modi counters Opposition, says focus is on generating jobs, curbing price rise

Countering the Opposition’s charges that the Centre ignored problems such as the price rise and unemployment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said even amid a pandemic the Government focussed on MSME and agriculture sectors so that poor people will not suffer.

“The focus was given to MSME sector, the largest employment provider and the farming sector. Despite a pandemic, our farmers ensured bumper harvest and a record procurement followed in farming sector. Farmers got increased amount as MSP too as direct bank transfer. At this time of crisis, farmers had money with them. This helped us to insulate the country from disruptions,” Modi said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday intervening in a debate to thank President Ram Nath Kovind for his address to a joint session of Parliament.

PLI schemes

Modi said performance linked incentive schemes helped the manufacturing sector. “India is a leading mobile manufacturer now. Export has also increased in automobile and battery sector too with the help of PLI. Engineering goods too contributed in increasing export,” he said and added that in defence manufacturing India is becoming self reliant with projects such as defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. To help MSMEs, he said tenders worth less than ₹ 200 crore will not be issued globally.

Citing EPFO payroll data, he said 1.20 crore new subscriptions have been added during the pandemic period, which were all formal jobs. “After lifting covid restrictions, employment doubled. Increasing manufacturing has also resulted in increasing job opportunities. Unicorns are also providing jobs,” he said.

Inflation

On price rise, he said even countries like US and Britain has the highest rate of inflation in 40 years along with 30 countries that use Euro currency. “We were able to contain inflation. In 2014-20, inflation rate was between four to five per cent. This cannot be compared with UPA era. At that time, inflation was at double digits. Today, we are the only economy with high growth and medium inflation. Other economies are facing either slowed down growth or inflation at double digits,’ Modi said.

Covid-19 management

He said the humanity is still grappling with the crisis of Covid-19. “At the beginning of the pandemic, everyone was worried about how India will deal with it. But now, the entire world is appreciating India’s Covid management. It is a collective effort of the people of India. On vaccination too, India is moving towards achieving 100 per cent vaccination status,” he said and added that 80 crore people were provided with free ration during the period of pandemic and five crore rural families were given piped drinking water facility during the period.

He said Some MPs during their speech were portraying India in a poor light. He said they were throwing their personal despair at the country. “People’s representatives are leaders. They should not speak in a disappointed manner. It does not mean that being in power is the only way to lead people. They should learn from (senior NCP leader) Sharad Pawar. He continues to encourage people in his State,” Modi said.

He said the Government will continue to mobilise resources for poor during the pandemic. “Some leaders have behaved in an unmatured manner during the pandemic. But people have rejected their voices and took vaccines. I had 23 meetings with Chief Ministers. Held detailed discussions with them. Decisions were taken collectively. Everyone was taken on board. Everyone worked collectively. It is the strength of the country,” he said and criticised the Congress for not participating in an all-party meeting on Covid management.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, he said some people think that India was born on 1947. “Democracy is not their mercy. Those who throttled the neck of democracy in 1975 have no right to speak on democracy. India is the mother of democracy. Democracy and debate have been taking place in India for ages. Congress cannot think beyond the dynasty. The threat to Indian democracy is from family-run parties. If someone grows beyond the family, the first casualty then will be of talent. I urge all parties to develop inner party democracy. As the oldest party, Congress has to take responsibility in this,” Modi said.

He said had the Congress learned from Mahatma Gandhi, country would have been freed from dynasty politics. He said if Congress was not there, country wouldn’t have suffered Emergency, corruption, caste politics, Sikh genocide, Punjab militancy, exodus of Kashmiri pundits and endless wait for basic facilities infrastructure. “When Congress was in power, they did not allow the country to develop. Now, they are in Opposition and are doing the same thing,” he said. The Congress members walked out of the House at this stage.

On federalism, he said the Congress treated State Governments in an undemocratic manner and dismissed them at least for 100 occasions. “We do not see conflict between national target and regional aspirations. Addressing regional aspirations is our responsibility. If States do not progress, country will not develop,” he added. He said discredit, destabilise and dismiss was the Congress strategy on States. “Even the Congress governments were not spared. Division of Andhra Pradesh was done without discussions. It should have been done peacefully,” he said. He said formation of GST Council is an example of strong federal principles. “All decisions of GST are being taken collectively,” Modi said.

He said his Government reformed coal and mines sectors. “Revenue from auctions went to States. The beneficiaries were States and if States benefit, country will also benefit. Odisha was the first to implement these reforms,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress in caught in urban naxal mindset. “The country will have to think about this. Urban Naxals are making use of Congress’s plight,” he said. He said Goa had to wait for 15 years after 1947 to become independent. He said former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was more concerned about his image and did not send Army to Goa when satyagrahis were attacked.