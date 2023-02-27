Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, inaugurated the Shivamogga Airport and also laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects, worth more than Rs 3,600 crore at Shivamogga, Karnataka.

Built at a cost of around Rs. 450 crore, the Passenger Terminal of the new airport can handle 300 passengers on an hourly basis. It is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility to Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region.

“The new airport is going to open doors of development for Shivamogga,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the gathering during the inaugural.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for two railway projects, the Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur line and the Koteganguru Railway coaching depot. He also laid the foundation stone for multiple road development projects worth more than Rs 215 crore.

“The development of Karnataka is on the move. This path of progress is paved by strides in roadways, airways, and iways (digital connectivity). The double-engine government of Karnataka is powering the chariot of progress of Karnataka. In fact, the development of Shivamogga is the result of this thinking process,” he said.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multi-village schemes worth more than Rs 950 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He also unveiled 44 smart city projects worth Rs 895 crore in Shivamogga.

He highlighted the development of villages and tier 2–3 cities in the state, as opposed to the big city-centric development of earlier times.

Later in the day, he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth more than Rs 2,700 crore in Belagavi. He also released the 13th installment under PM KiSAN, totaling approximately Rs 16,000 crore, and laid the groundwork for six Jal Jeevan Mission multi-village scheme projects.

PM Modi also wished BS Yeddyurappa, who turned 80 on Monday, a happy birthday and acknowledged his contributions to public life. PM Modi was on a one-day visit to the election-bound state.

