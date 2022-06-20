PM Modi inaugurates various projects on his Bengaluru visit

Bengaluru, June 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his two day visit to Karnataka, took part in a slew of activities in Bengaluru today, ranging from inaugurations to revamped ITI centres to big ticket infrastructure projects.

Modi began his visit with the inauguration of the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) and laid the foundation for Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. He then unveiled a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) and inaugurated a new campus of BASE University, in the city.

He also inaugurated 150 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), which have been upgraded as ‘Technology Hubs’. The Karnataka Government has developed the new-look ITIs in association with Tata Technologies. The revamped ITIs will provide training, employment, and entrepreneurship to over one lakh individuals every year through short- and long-term courses. The total investment under this project is pegged at ₹4,600 crores.

The PM in a tweet said, “Karnataka has a special contribution in India’s strides in the world of tech, research and innovation…. The new technology hubs developed by transforming ITIs will provide skilling opportunities for the youth and create several employment opportunities.”

He then inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for rail and road infrastructure projects worth over ₹28,000 crore in Karnataka. Projects included electrification of 740-km of Konkan Railway route, Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal, doubling rail line of Arsikere-Tumkur route, doubling the rail line of Yelahanka-Penukonda route among other new train services.

Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavraj Bommai said, “the completion of all the projects flagged off by the prime minister today will result in a two per cent increase in state GDP (Gross Domestic Product).”

As a part of his two day visit, the prime minister will be in Mysuru on Tuesday, where he will participate in the ‘Yoga Day' celebrations.