National

PM Modi launches Atal Bhujal Scheme for better management of groundwater

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 25, 2019 Published on December 25, 2019

PM Narendra Modi (File photo)   -  PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Atal Bhujal Scheme for better management of groundwater on Wednesday.

The scheme stresses on the need to use technology to prevent wastage of water in various spheres, including agriculture.

He also named Rohtang passageway as Atal Tunnel to mark the 95th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Published on December 25, 2019
groundwater
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
UP Police stop Rahul, Priyanka from meeting kin of police firing victims