Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a 'Chintan Shivir' of home ministers and DGPs of states on Friday via video conferencing.

The PMO said the event is being held at Surajkund in Haryana on October 27 and 28. Home secretaries of states and director generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) will also attend it.

The Prime Minister's Office said the exercise is an endeavour to provide a national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters in accordance with the 'Panch Pran' (five pledges) announced by Modi in his Independence Day speech.

The 'shivir' in the spirit of cooperative federalism will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at Centre and state levels, it added.

Participants will deliberate on issues like the modernisation of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women’s safety and drug trafficking, among other issues.

Also read PM launches Rozgar Mela, says govt working to create more jobs

The five pledges listed by Modi were working to have a developed India by 2047, erasing all traces of servitude, developing pride in India's legacy, keeping unity and fulfilling one's duties.